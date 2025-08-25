BrightLearn - Measles Outbreak: A Vaccine Debate Unveiled, an interview with Christopher Key

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host BrightLearn interviews Christopher Key ('Vaccine Police'), exposing the Dallas measles outbreak as a media-driven 'scamdemic,' questioning vaccine safety, linking MMR to fatalities, exposing aborted fetal cell lines and toxic additives in vaccines, and warning of a eugenics-driven depopulation agenda while urging independent research and natural health solutions.
