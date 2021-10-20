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Martial Law Without The Declaration
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728 views • October 20, 2021
It's an incremental slide but it's occurring. I have said from the beginning the goal is troops on the streets, doesn't matter how. Wake up.
Sources:
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/pritzker-offers-to-deploy-national-guard-in-case-of-cpd-officer-shortages-amid-vaccine-mandate-standoff/2637353/
https://www.ngaus.org/about-ngaus/newsroom/army-outlines-vaccine-mandate-punishments
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2021/09/13/massachusetts-national-guard-activated-school-bus-driver-shortage/
https://www.wktv.com/content/news/Utica-school-superintendent-asks-governor-to-send-in-the-National-Guard-to-help-with-busing-575565621.html
https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2021/10/12/massachusetts-national-guard-to-aid-covid-19-school-testing/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/white-house-explores-deploying-the-national-guard-to-ease-supply-chain-crisis-but-is-unlikely-to-use-this-option/ar-AAPKkyt
https://newsrescue.com/new-york-governor-announces-firing-all-unvaccinated-nurses-by-midnight-to-deploy-the-national-guard/
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Sources:
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/pritzker-offers-to-deploy-national-guard-in-case-of-cpd-officer-shortages-amid-vaccine-mandate-standoff/2637353/
https://www.ngaus.org/about-ngaus/newsroom/army-outlines-vaccine-mandate-punishments
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2021/09/13/massachusetts-national-guard-activated-school-bus-driver-shortage/
https://www.wktv.com/content/news/Utica-school-superintendent-asks-governor-to-send-in-the-National-Guard-to-help-with-busing-575565621.html
https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2021/10/12/massachusetts-national-guard-to-aid-covid-19-school-testing/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/white-house-explores-deploying-the-national-guard-to-ease-supply-chain-crisis-but-is-unlikely-to-use-this-option/ar-AAPKkyt
https://newsrescue.com/new-york-governor-announces-firing-all-unvaccinated-nurses-by-midnight-to-deploy-the-national-guard/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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