Vaccine in Pregnancy and Lactation Causes Stillbirth, Dead Fetuses, Miscarriages, Agitated, and Failing To Grow Babies

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05/26/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: The bottom line is, babies are dying disproportionately, and getting sick from vaccinated mothers. Three countries are now reporting signals that are dramatic, have vaccinated mothers having stillbirths, dead fetuses, miscarriages, agitated, and failing to grow babies.