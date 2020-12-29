POEMS FOR THE YEAR 2020 | BY BENNY WILLS

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BennyWills
2020 poems in the order that I wrote them.
Freedom
What's To Come?
Fear Train - https://youtu.be/Oio7ffvQEVo
The "R" Word
Two Windows
Trust the Science
Abusement Park
Good Boy
The Coronavirus Virus
a message to the future
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