How to Protect Yourself from EMFs; 5G & Electropollution?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holistic EMF Protection - http://bit.ly/4hxBNvR – Get 10% Off with Code POI10
We are living inside a global experiment—and most people don’t even know they’re test subjects.
In this raw, uncensored conversation on Pod of Inquiry, I (Dan Stachofsky, founder of Essential Energy) sit down with Dr. Stephen Barrett to expose the dark reality amidst our electromagnetic environments—and how they’re silently destroying cellular health, brain function, and immune resilience.
What began as a desperate search to save my daughter from life-threatening immune deficiency turned into a radical awakening. After years of infections and hospitalizations, we discovered something that doctors never told us:
👉 The very environment we were living in—was blocking her ability to heal.
What I uncovered has now helped thousands of families reclaim their health, their homes, and their sanity.
In this episode, I reveal:
⚠️ How EMF radiation today is a million-billion-billion times higher than what human biology evolved with
⚠️ Thermography scans showing cell phone radiation penetrating 80% of a child’s brain
⚠️ The eerie connection between major tech rollouts and viral pandemics
⚠️ Why “neurasthenia” (from the 1700s!) is the same condition as modern electromagnetic hypersensitivity
⚠️ How 30–40% of Americans are affected, and most have no idea it’s EMF-related
If you're tired of being lied to by Big Tech, Big Pharma, and the FCC, this conversation is your line in the sand. This isn’t about fear. It’s about truth, sovereignty, and taking back control of your biology.
Inside, you’ll discover:
🛡️ Battle-tested EMF protection protocols that work in the real world
🧬 How to activate your body’s own cellular repair systems
📱 Simple tools to mitigate EMF toxicity.
🏠 How to build regenerative, EMF-safe spaces for your family, your plants and animals.
⚡ The biophotonic technology that’s shifting the game for doctors and biohackers alike
🔗 Website: http://bit.ly/4hxBNvR – Get 10% Off with Code POI10
They may have the satellites.
They may have the towers.
But you have God's Light,
Because You ARE the Light of the World!
So Shine Brighter!
00:04Intro
01:30Intro to EMF expert, Dan Stachofsky
02:04Origin of Essential Energy--Jane's Story
03:24Journey into Integrative Medicine
05:30Dr. Barrett discusses Robert Becker’s “The Body Electric” (mid-1980s) Humans as electrical beings.
06:20How to measure EMFs; Thermography, BioResonance, Biophotonic Emission?
07:50Fritz Albert Popp & Biophotons
08:15Origin of life and Nature as the cure.
08:51Electropollution and health issues
09:40Human bodies operate at 2-10 Hz vs. cell phones at 2.4+ GHz (millions of times stronger)
10:30Schumann Resonance (Earth’s heartbeat) at 7.83 Hz responds by balancing EMFs.
11:11Neurasthenia in 1700s from static electricity exposure--same symptoms as electro-hypersensitivity today.
13:00Dr. Rob Becker’s limb regeneration research for DARPA (US Military)
13:40STUDY: Powerlines and cancer
15:35Dr. Mei Wan Ho: electromagnetic communication system governs all cellular functions
17:35Dr. Deborah Davis (Nobel Prize winner) advocacy for EMF protection
18:12Thermography images showing cell phone radiation penetrating the body and link to diseases.
20:05Tobacco industry playbook comparison – suppressing information
22:22Phone owner’s manual EMF warnings
22:44Dr. George Carlo’s 1990s telecom-funded study showing cancer links
22:50Dan's background working for Fortune 100 tech giants
24:40EMF sensitivity as allergic reaction (neurasthenia)
26:00STUDY: 5 minutes of cell phone use changes blood structure (Rouleaux formation)
27:00Omnipresent EMFs and the limitations of EMF blocking.
27:35Transition from victim to victor mindset
29:12“Better Call Saul” reference – extreme EMF sensitivity cases
30:22Artificial Electricity as greatest polluting element on Earth
30:4050-70 trillion cells = quadrillions of reactions per second
31:40EMF pollution and historical disease patterns
32:37Dr. Klinghardt: MS, ALS, Alzheimer’s, ASD can’t improve without low EMF environment
33:00Historical correlation: major technology releases followed by pandemics
33:40Fundamentally understanding EMFs
35:45Visual representation of electropollution
35:57Natural vs Unnatural EMFs: VGCCs, Polarised EMFs and dysfunction
36:46Mal-illumination, Blue Light Toxicity and disease
37:27Various dis-eases and dysfunctions; EMFs as an existential threat
39:15Jane's passing--Your wake up call!