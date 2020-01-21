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KC-135 Maintenance
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26 views • January 21, 2020
Credit: Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor | Date Taken: 01/12/2020
Tech. Sgt. Derek Boston, 191st Maintenance Squadron Crew Chief, discuss why he joined the Michigan Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor)
Tech. Sgt. Derek Boston, 191st Maintenance Squadron Crew Chief, discuss why he joined the Michigan Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor)
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