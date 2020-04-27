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COVID Pandemic Solutions: VACCINE or TESTING?
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14 views • April 27, 2020
On this episode of HealthMade radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt and Dr. James Lyons-Weiler discuss the Covid-19 virus; lack of accurate statistical data, the failed CDC tests that cause failure in disease tracking and allowed for the spread of COVID. In addition, they address the problems with a fast-tracked vaccine that could potentially cause pathogenic priming making 100,000's of individuals more susceptible to a similar virus in the future. Dr. Lyons-Weiler offers a proposed plan for private COVID testing allowing individuals the freedom to know their own infection status to make better choices about health care, caring for others, and/or returning to the workforce.
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