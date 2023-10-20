Create New Account
The Streets in the Gaza Strip Now Looks like This - Oct 20, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

The streets in the Gaza Strip now look like this - Oct 20, 2023

In the event of a ground invasion, in order to advance armored vehicles, the Israeli army will have to clear the rubble that its Air Force has organized for them.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

