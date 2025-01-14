(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Judy Mikovits, PhD: We do not eat grass, folks, I'm sorry, you can take an extract of dandelion and use it as a therapeutic for a short period of time, but you better be nutrifying, and you better get all amino acids.

Kimberly Crail: Much better to have some dandelion greens cook them a long time, you know, add some fat, you know, bacon fat, or, you know, something...

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Fat, fat fat, bacon fat, bacon fat, camel hump fat. The next time we talk, I'll show you. We are all dying of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. And it's the chemicals that the FDA, the USDA, puts into our meat if that has to sell by date, into our water, into our wine, into our organic compounds, into our food. They're not organic. They're synthetic. Nothing in a grocery store with a pharmacy in it should be eaten. Never should an egg be eaten out of a grocery store. Robert O. Young was right. The deadliest thing to eat is an egg yolk. Why? Because you dip it in chlorine and everything in that pharmacy that is shed and spread, along with the Apeel. The energy is going right into that egg as you broke that seal.



01/06/2025 - Weeds of Wisdom with Dr. Judy MIkovits - Snake Venom and Ozempic: https://rumble.com/v66lbvv-weeds-of-wisdom-with-dr.-judy-mikovits-11-pm-uk-3-pm-pacific-5-pm-central-6.html

