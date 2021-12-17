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Illuminati "White Lodge Brotherhood" ascended master fallen angel devils' genocide plans for America
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58 views • December 17, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021). Christian sister Carolyn Hamlett, a former highest-ranking witch in Satan Lucifer’s top circle who looked down on the Illuminati people as a lower level group who were not aware of a lot of the real truths and information, who met and worked directly with Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils, and who was bred from infancy to be their wife in the future NWO one-world government as mother of their nephilim children, exposed a long time ago in a 2015 video a lot of the things that the devil’s NWO is doing right now. She outlines in this interview what their plans are for America. She talks about Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan” for a fake COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic to force the AI femtobot “black goo” 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus Borg biochemical weapon “Mark of the Beast” 4th microneedle patch vaccine by using the first 3 injection vaccines to kill off huge number of people to cause a panic, and famines, and race wars, and riots, and fake man-made natural disasters, and terrorism, in order to bring in martial law, and arrest all who resist the COVID-19 Coronavirus bio weapon Borg vaccine “Mark of the Beast” to throw them into the Ceres planet Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ Nazi 4th Reich space fleet FEMA holocaust camps to be exterminated. The 1% who survive and who are eugenically not chosen to be killed by the COVID-19 Coronavirus AI femtobot “black goo” sentient fallen angel demon-possessed nanites will be made into the child sex slaves and human meat livestock specie and laboratory experiment specimens and cyborg industry products and Mars planet mining slaves for the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump and his Draco avatar black nobility families globalist elite bosses.
Carolyn exposes that under Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan,” they had plans to bring in utter chaos, and a fake AntiChrist to act as the villain. Then Satan Lucifer had plans to bring in his real AntiChrist as a fake savior, who gets rid of the fake AntiChrist villain, in order to be accepted by the vaccinated Borg humans as their messiah savior hero. She talks about how Satan Lucifer the devil has placed his Illuminati Satanist non-human pastors in cloned hybrid human bodies who look like us humans in the churches, in order to lead the Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian freak hordes into the FEMA Nazi holocaust camps to receive hot food and blankets and safety and happy church service and extermination by AntiChrist beheading. The cowardly traitor fake “watchmen on the wall” pastors are hiding all of this truth from the church donators.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Carolyn exposes that under Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan,” they had plans to bring in utter chaos, and a fake AntiChrist to act as the villain. Then Satan Lucifer had plans to bring in his real AntiChrist as a fake savior, who gets rid of the fake AntiChrist villain, in order to be accepted by the vaccinated Borg humans as their messiah savior hero. She talks about how Satan Lucifer the devil has placed his Illuminati Satanist non-human pastors in cloned hybrid human bodies who look like us humans in the churches, in order to lead the Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian freak hordes into the FEMA Nazi holocaust camps to receive hot food and blankets and safety and happy church service and extermination by AntiChrist beheading. The cowardly traitor fake “watchmen on the wall” pastors are hiding all of this truth from the church donators.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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