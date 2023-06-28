James O’Keefe reveals 60% of ActBlue donations investigated appear to come from China!

🤯WOAH! This is BIG! James O’Keefe announces 60% of the ActBlue donations they’ve investigated appear to be coming from China!
FEC story Update: Lawsuit alleging Chinese ties to ActBlue scheme pending in Washington D.C
Election Watch will be filing an FEC complaint, and a subsequent lawsuit.
@OKeefeMedia @JamesOKeefeIII
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1673464057020706816?s=20
See Also:
Citizen Journalist Uncovers more donor fraud, this time in North Carolina.
Thousands of dollars in donations did NOT come from names listed on FEC Website.
“I don't even make that kind of money."
https://twitter.com/OKeefeMedia/status/1673845376384921600?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.