0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
我们的开国先贤们明白，如果政府变得过于庞大、充斥着官僚主义，将会发生什么。这些未经选举的政府官僚将毁灭我们的国家，而这正是正在发生的事情。
Our founding fathers understood what would happen if the government became too large and bureaucratic. These unelected government bureaucrats will destroy our nation, which is exactly what is happening.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
