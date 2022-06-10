GETTR CEO Jason Miller Interviewed at the 2nd Anniversary of the NFSC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pfk5e50
【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 take down the CCP. The corporate and global leaders sold out the Chinese people, the people of America and other countries in order to make additional money after the 1989 massacre in Tiananmen Square. We have to separate very clearly the Chinese people from the CCP. The mission with GETTR is to make sure that free speech is always protected