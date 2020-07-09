Juno's Circus - "The Big Top" (official release)

A track off the "Argyle Smile" album. A Juno's Circus anchor song. Mixed and mastered by Lucky Lew. Produced and engineered by Lucky Lew and Nile Raven. Copyright 2014, Nile Raven. All rights reserved.

Available for download on CDBaby, iTunes, Amazon, Rhapsody... etc.



"The Big Top"

by Nile Raven



To the circus I must go

To join the freaks of every show

I get my clown face from a jar

Faking a smile is getting hard

Why do we have to fake our words

To entertain these stupid jerks

Why do we have to paint a face

Then another to take it’s place

When does it fade or disappear

It all comes out of thin air

I don’t need an audience

To assure I’m making sense

I don’t need last rays of hope

Just a noose or knotted rope

Why do we have to fake our words

To entertain these stupid jerks

Why do we have to paint a face

Then another to take it’s place

When does it fade or disappear

It all comes out from thin air