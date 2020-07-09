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Juno's Circus - "The Big Top" (official release)
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3 views • July 09, 2020
A track off the "Argyle Smile" album. A Juno's Circus anchor song. Mixed and mastered by Lucky Lew. Produced and engineered by Lucky Lew and Nile Raven. Copyright 2014, Nile Raven. All rights reserved.
Available for download on CDBaby, iTunes, Amazon, Rhapsody... etc.
"The Big Top"
by Nile Raven
To the circus I must go
To join the freaks of every show
I get my clown face from a jar
Faking a smile is getting hard
Why do we have to fake our words
To entertain these stupid jerks
Why do we have to paint a face
Then another to take it’s place
When does it fade or disappear
It all comes out of thin air
I don’t need an audience
To assure I’m making sense
I don’t need last rays of hope
Just a noose or knotted rope
Why do we have to fake our words
To entertain these stupid jerks
Why do we have to paint a face
Then another to take it’s place
When does it fade or disappear
It all comes out from thin air
Available for download on CDBaby, iTunes, Amazon, Rhapsody... etc.
"The Big Top"
by Nile Raven
To the circus I must go
To join the freaks of every show
I get my clown face from a jar
Faking a smile is getting hard
Why do we have to fake our words
To entertain these stupid jerks
Why do we have to paint a face
Then another to take it’s place
When does it fade or disappear
It all comes out of thin air
I don’t need an audience
To assure I’m making sense
I don’t need last rays of hope
Just a noose or knotted rope
Why do we have to fake our words
To entertain these stupid jerks
Why do we have to paint a face
Then another to take it’s place
When does it fade or disappear
It all comes out from thin air
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