Taken from Telegram. | The destruction of the World Economies has the sinister goal to AUTOMATIZE the whole economy in such a way, that through Artificial Intelligence and 5G, that will leave the whole humanity unemployed! After that, the criminal state, simulating the empathy towards the milliards of unemployed, will introduce the Universal Basic Income. Only the fully vaccinated will be the beneficiaries. All anti-Covid vaccines contain nano-technology and possibly those against the flu and other illnesses. There are already plasters and pills with nano-technology, and Klaus Schwab declared that since 2022 everything will be full of HYDROGEL.

We have to resist until the very end, and maybe through the Mercy of God, we will see a conclusion in the legal action against Pfizer in Germany!