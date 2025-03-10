PODESTA CLIMATE FUND COVERUP! - Billions Sent To Charities Founded Just Months Ago!

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the billions of dollars in climate change "funds" which John Podesta, the former "Climate Envoy" under President Joe Biden sent to charities that were mysteriously only founded months previous to the donations.

It's clear that there is and was a massive amount of money laundering happening, but where was the money really sent?

Similarly, in the technocratic, tyrannical march towards Net Zero, The World Bank is facing pressure to explain why 31 billion pounds in climate funds have gone missing.

It's all one big mocking ritual against humanity as we approach 2030. They're pushing for airports in the UK to be closed by 2029 by law due to the Net Zero regulations. They're going after private property and of course the food supply in many ways, starting with farmers but also with "Bird Flu."

It's the Great Reset. It's the World Economic Forum agenda!

And if you think Trump will stop it in the United States, all roads lead to Rome. Elon Musk is calling for Trudeau style carbon taxes as well as replacing most jobs with AI and utilizing "Guaranteed Basic Income" or "UBI" to keep people at home. Or as Yuval Noah Harari said, he dreams of people being "placated on drugs playing video games."

New biometric rules are coming in for migrants, internet IDs are being pushed by both sides, the United Nations Pact For The Future was signed off on by 193 countries in September which means carbon credits, digital IDs, CBDCs, bank accounts being restricted based on what you say or believe and full steam ahead for "Net Zero" and 15 Minute Cities.





Good thing there are countless solutions to this problem. If you're willing to throw off the shackles of "convenience" and be an independent, free human being living by example.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025