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2022 Global Agriculture Dilemma
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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213 views • January 09, 2022
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Add in Herbicide shortages to the fertilizer shortages plus rising diesel prices for 2022 planting and grow season for N. Hemisphere. Food prices up for sure, stock up now or buy seeds to grow your own.

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