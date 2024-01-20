Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 January 2024 From Parliament
Lightpath
Published Yesterday

Part 1 of three parts, this one covering the march in a new direction towards the Melbourne Tennis Centre via the Forrest of the Fallen. Words from the megaphone are given passionately and meaningfully so this short video is an important addition to the day. 

Keywords
freedomrallymelbournepassionatelynew directionmeaningfully

