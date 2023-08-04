Are Flying Saucers Real? Ask NICAP #shorts

Founded on October 24, 1956, the National Investigative Committee on Aerial Phenomena – or NICAP – had possibly the most mainstream respectability of any organization researching Unidentified Flying Objects. The organization was made up of prominent and respected scientists and military leaders that brought credibility to the UFO phenomena and attempted to impose a more scientific approach to its investigation. The CIA had controversial involvement with the organization and is often implicated in its failure. If you believe that the truth about the UAP phenomena is just being discovered now, do some research about this highly important historical organization.