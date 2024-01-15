ARE YOUR RIGHTS WRONG? | 1-15-2024

Show #2064





Show notes:





Psalm 9 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+9&version=KJV

Psalm 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+10&version=KJV

CHRISTIANS LOOKING AT 11 YRS IN JAIL IN TN!: https://rumble.com/v473j85-christians-looking-at-11-yrs-in-jail-in-tn.html





Tennessee's abortion ban: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/health/2022/08/25/tennessee-abortion-ban-what-to-know-roe-v-wade/7886564001/





I stand with the 10 rally: https://www.facebook.com/events/638724271333633

Eva Edl speaks out: https://liveaction.org/news/87-concentration-camp-survivor-pro-lifers-fbi/

Face Act: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/248

Violate rights?: https://www.brownfirmpllc.com/can-an-individual-violate-my-first-amendment-rights/

Matthew 12:36 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+12%3A36&version=KJV

Isaiah 55:11 :https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah+55%3A11&version=KJV

DR. FRANK January 17th!!! : https://coachdavelive.com/event/mens-gathering-at-sky-hi

Bloody Sunday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBCTUmTf4GE





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV





Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event





Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate





Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop