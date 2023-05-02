Less Food, More IRS & The Solution

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





May 1, 2023





Today Pastor Stan shares his heart about the solution to America’s problems. Can America’s problems even be solved? It sure can, but only if America turns back to Jesus. Jesus is the only answer to fix every little and major thing wrong in our Country. In other news, the IRS is now hiring Gun-Carrying Agents in all 50 States and the WEF Orders Governments to start limiting food “to fight climate change”.





00:00 - Poisoning Food on a Massive Scale

02:23 - The Solution

10:08 - What God can Allow

11:00 - America can Decide

12:39 - IRS Hiring Agents in all 50 States

14:28 - WEF to Limit our Food

19:05 - Yuan Passes the U.S. Dollar

20:45 - Joseph’s Kitchen





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To Register for the School of the Watchmen, visit

http://www.prophecyclub.com





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only





Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership





Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon





Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/





Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/





Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/





Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/





Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





Download "An Illuminati Primer here:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5f5a380acb78f9108680aa98/t/63c6faae6173f50738b6d78f/1673984692004/Moloch+explained+litinhthewoolan-illuminati-primer.pdf





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2lf016-less-food-more-irs-and-the-solution-05012023.html



