7/13/26 TRUMP: GRAHAM/RUBICON, UKRAINE 180/PM RESIGNS, DSA/TREASON!!

7/13/26 President Trump took control over the Ukraine/EU operation at the NATO Summit last week, neutering the 12 year WW3/$ laundering network of the European International! The "death" of Lindsey Graham marks the end of deep state subversion of Trump's plan to settle the Russia/Ukraine proxy war of the banksters/EU/City of London. Meanwhile, the DSA unveils a full scale communist, treasonous plan to overthrow the American Republic, launching on Bastille Day, tomorrow, and so much more! The Senate is back in session and it's time for Action, America! Get Active & We ARE FREE!





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Ukraine PM stepping down, replacing US Envoy, days after Trump/Zelensky Meeting, 1 day after Graham dies:

https://www.rt.com/russia/642950-ukraine-us-envoy-corruption/





BELFAST: A NEW MENACE RISING, Mini-Doc, presented by The Gateway Pundit: N.Ireland natives unite to fight the invasion/demolition:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/belfast-new-menace-rising-enrique-tarrio-captures-story/





Trump Admin. Fires Remaining FEAC members for impeding Election Integrity efforts: (They certify the machines!)

https://www.votebeat.org/national/2026/07/09/trump-fires-election-assistance-commission-members-hicks-hovland-mccormick/





https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/07/10/trump-shakes-up-election-commission-dragging-its-feet-on-non-citizen-voting-citing-scotuss-slaughter-decision/





The Murder of ex-PM, Reform Party Official, Anne Widdecomb:

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/07/13/counter-terror-police-take-over-investigation-into-slain-brexiteer-lawmaker-ann-widdecombe/





John Deere: FTC win for Farmers' "Right to Repair"!

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/07/09/farmers-win-ftc-settlement-with-john-deere-marks-major-victory-for-right-to-repair-movement/





Detroit: Election Steal Proof! Nearly 27k fraudulent absentee ballots confirmed counted in 2020 Election (of 155k)! Nearly 16%!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/we-finally-have-evidence-after-examining-155000-absentee/





CA Poll Stations being moved to schools, TEENS to work the polls, including Non-US Citizens:

https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/california-recruits-noncitizen-teenagers?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=3382126&post_id=206214365&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





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