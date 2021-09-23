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Glenn Beck - How to prepare for the collapse the democrats are creating
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240 views • September 23, 2021
Glenn goes over the keys to America's success, abundant energy, abundant labor, land/farm ownership and a strong dollar and how the democrats/republicans are giving all of this to China.
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