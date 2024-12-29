FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 136:10-20, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241228

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL ROI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

Thanksgiving to You, YAHWEH GOD for Your Enduring Mercy:

10. To You, YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD who struck Egypt in their firstborn, for Your Mercy endures forever;

11. And brought out Israel from among them,

for Your Mercy endures forever;

12. With a strong hand, and with an outstretched arm, for Your Mercy endures forever;

13. To You, EL ROI, who divided the Red Sea in two,

for Your Mercy endures forever;

14. And made Israel pass through the midst of it,

for Your Mercy endures forever;

15. But overthrew Pharaoh and his army in the Red Sea, for Your Mercy endures forever;

16. To You, YAHWEH, who led Your people through the wilderness, for Your Mercy endures forever;

17. To You, EL ROI, the GOD who Sees and struck down great kings, for Your Mercy endures forever;

18. And slew famous kings, for Your Mercy ensures forever—

19. Sihon king of the Amorites, for Your Mercy endures forever;

20. And Og king of Bashan, for Your Mercy endures forever—





Thank You my YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 136:10-20 personalized NKJV).

****