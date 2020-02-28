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The Coronavirus Hoax & The White Horse Symbolism Exposed
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157 views • February 28, 2020
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Links to my patreon and online store. Patreon supporters have access to direct messages. https://www.patreon.com/russianvids https://teespring.com/stores/russianv...
*FLAT EARTH SUN MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK APP*
With YouTube’s censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.
Download and check it out today!
Apple https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-ea...
Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
Thanks everyone for the support! It's very much appreciated!
Category
News & Politics
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
White Horse
Artist
Laid Back | J. Gulberg / T Stahl
Album
Big in the 80s
Licensed to YouTube by
[Merlin] Africori (on behalf of Sheer Sound); LatinAutor - SonyATV, CMRRA, LatinAutor - UMPG, AMRA, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, Warner Chappell, União Brasileira de Compositores, Sony ATV Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, ASCAP, LatinAutor, and 20 Music Rights Societies
Links to my patreon and online store. Patreon supporters have access to direct messages. https://www.patreon.com/russianvids https://teespring.com/stores/russianv...
*FLAT EARTH SUN MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK APP*
With YouTube’s censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.
Download and check it out today!
Apple https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-ea...
Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
Thanks everyone for the support! It's very much appreciated!
Category
News & Politics
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
White Horse
Artist
Laid Back | J. Gulberg / T Stahl
Album
Big in the 80s
Licensed to YouTube by
[Merlin] Africori (on behalf of Sheer Sound); LatinAutor - SonyATV, CMRRA, LatinAutor - UMPG, AMRA, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, Warner Chappell, União Brasileira de Compositores, Sony ATV Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, ASCAP, LatinAutor, and 20 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
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