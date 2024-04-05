WITH GOD ON OUR SIDE - Full Documentary About Christian Zionism

Full Documentary - WITH GOD ON OUR SIDE
"With God On Our Side takes a hard look at the theology and politics of #ChristianZionism, which teaches that because the #Jews are God's chosen people, Israeli government policies should not be questioned, even when these policies are unjust"
"The minute your pastor justifies #apartheid, violence and invasion by wrongly quoting a holy book and causes you to become prejudiced against other people or group, you lose the heart of God."
