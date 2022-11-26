“You Need Slaves To Be A Tyrant” Jordan Peterson On Global Elites

Jordan Peterson is eloquently brilliant in this clip!
Russell Brand speaks with Jordan Peterson about global elites, culture issues & collusion of the powerful at the highest level.
Where does power really lie? #jordanpeterson #elites #culture
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW and WATCH Russell Brand LIVE weekdays on Rumble https://rumble.com/russellbrand
Join The Community STAY FREE AF: https://russellbrand.locals.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.