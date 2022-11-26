“You Need Slaves To Be A Tyrant” Jordan Peterson On Global Elites

Jordan Peterson is eloquently brilliant in this clip!

Russell Brand speaks with Jordan Peterson about global elites, culture issues & collusion of the powerful at the highest level.

Where does power really lie? #jordanpeterson #elites #culture



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOLLOW and WATCH Russell Brand LIVE weekdays on Rumble https://rumble.com/russellbrand

Join The Community STAY FREE AF: https://russellbrand.locals.com/