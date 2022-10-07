The Warning & Mega Tsunami [Predicted by Father Malachi Martin]

The Warning of Garabandal, and part of the Third Secret of Fatima, revealed on Art Bell's radio show 11-15-97, of a Mega Tsunami sweeping the United States of America. Watch the whole video.
[And you thought Hurricane Ian was bad] 👀
-----
It will be by their hand that lightning, earthquakes and tsunamis will strike the earth
October 27, 2012
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/10/27/it-will-be-by-their-hand-that-lightening-earthquakes-and-tsunamis-will-strike-the-earth/
---------------
The fury of the sea will cover many cities and coastal populations
[My Father’s creation has now begun to be distressed; proceed on being accustomed to living with telluric movements]
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/the-fury-of-the-sea-will-cover-many-cities-and-coastal-populations/
----------------
An omen? Rare lunar eclipse will create blood red moon on Election Day next Tuesday — and it will be the last for the next three years
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-11390793/An-omen-Rare-lunar-eclipse-create-blood-red-moon-Election-Day-Tuesday.html/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.