The Warning & Mega Tsunami [Predicted by Father Malachi Martin]
Rick Langley
Published 2 months ago |

The Warning of Garabandal, and part of the Third Secret of Fatima, revealed on Art Bell's radio show 11-15-97, of a Mega Tsunami sweeping the United States of America. Watch the whole video.

[And you thought Hurricane Ian was bad] 👀

-----

It will be by their hand that lightning, earthquakes and tsunamis will strike the earth

October 27, 2012

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/10/27/it-will-be-by-their-hand-that-lightening-earthquakes-and-tsunamis-will-strike-the-earth/

---------------

The fury of the sea will cover many cities and coastal populations

[My Father’s creation has now begun to be distressed; proceed on being accustomed to living with telluric movements]

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/the-fury-of-the-sea-will-cover-many-cities-and-coastal-populations/

----------------

An omen? Rare lunar eclipse will create blood red moon on Election Day next Tuesday — and it will be the last for the next three years

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-11390793/An-omen-Rare-lunar-eclipse-create-blood-red-moon-Election-Day-Tuesday.html/













