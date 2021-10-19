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9/11... 9/11 ... What Went Down With Building 7 ???
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43 views • October 19, 2021
9/11... 9/11 ... What Went Down With Building 7 ???
Do an internet search: Building 7
Do an internet search: Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth
Research it. It was 100% controlled demolition, not Osama Bin Laden terrorists.
The mass media, Federal Reserve Bank, and world governments are COMPLICIT in this mass murder of American lives just like the COVID pandemic and deadly toxic COVID death jabs.
Do an internet search: Building 7
Do an internet search: Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth
Research it. It was 100% controlled demolition, not Osama Bin Laden terrorists.
The mass media, Federal Reserve Bank, and world governments are COMPLICIT in this mass murder of American lives just like the COVID pandemic and deadly toxic COVID death jabs.
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