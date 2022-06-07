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John B. Calhoun’s Mouse Utopia Experiment That Turned Into An Apocalypse
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24 views • June 07, 2022
John B. Calhoun’s Mouse Utopia Experiment That Turned Into An Apocalypse
In 1950, an American ethologist and behavioral researcher named John Calhoun created a series of experiments to test the effects of overpopulation on the behavior of social animals. The animals which Calhoun chose for his experiments were mice (and later on rats). He chose rodents as these reproduce rapidly thus allowing him to observe the development of several generations of mice in a relatively short space of time.
In 1950, an American ethologist and behavioral researcher named John Calhoun created a series of experiments to test the effects of overpopulation on the behavior of social animals. The animals which Calhoun chose for his experiments were mice (and later on rats). He chose rodents as these reproduce rapidly thus allowing him to observe the development of several generations of mice in a relatively short space of time.
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