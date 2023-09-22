Create New Account
Armenia Is Creating a Second Front Against Russia┃The US will Not Give Up After The Fall of Ukraine
The special military operation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on the morning of September 19, has come to an end. The military operation, which lasted a little more than 24 hours, led to the complete defeat of the Armenian armed formations on the territory of Karabakh, and the authorities of the unrecognized republic were forced to raise the white flag. A few hours ago, in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh, representatives of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic met with the Azerbaijani authorities with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.

armeniaazerbaijannagorno-karabakh

