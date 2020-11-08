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Trump releases statement after Biden projected as winner
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153 views • November 08, 2020
Trump releases statement after Biden projected as winner. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/5d449608-4720-416f-b587-d1f8500d319f
"The Trump campaign is ready to fight this." - President Donald Trump has released a statement following the presidency being called by several news networks for Joe Biden. Newsmax TV's Emerald Robinson reports. Published on Nov 7, 2020
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"The Trump campaign is ready to fight this." - President Donald Trump has released a statement following the presidency being called by several news networks for Joe Biden. Newsmax TV's Emerald Robinson reports. Published on Nov 7, 2020
Watch Newsmax TV on Directv 349, Xfinity 1115, Dish 216, Spectrum (see channels), Cox, Optimum, U-Verse 1120, FiOS 615, Suddenlink, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom 277, Fubo, Sling, WOW!, Armstrong, YouTube live stream, or the Newsmax smartphone APP. Find your cable/streaming provider here: http://nws.mx/tv
Stay up-to-date at https://www.newsmax.com
Like Newsmax on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newsmax
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