PULL IT(short) East Palestine OH Train Derailment Massive Controlled Detonation Explosion Feb 6 2023



WKBN27 @wkbn27https://youtu.be/aJg4e8GRJfs?t=645

Thick smoke, flames seen as controlled release of chemicals begins at East Palestine train site





Why werent they using water to cool down that so called problematic tanker... Thats what emergency procedures call for.. Another perfect example the story that the tanker was getting too dangerously hot is a made up story and its all a lie. The whole reasoning "we need to blow it up cause of shrapnel" . They made that shit up as an excuse. To PULL IT and blow it up. Sir dewine DOD head here... We need to make up a story on why are we are going to be blowing it up monday.. And now dewine Its sunday morning sir, we called the detonation team in from Louisiana, they will be here in a few hours, we are ready for you to issue an alert to call in the national guard tonight, we just called the mayor and fire chief about our plan and they are all in. Everything going as planned for it being ready to PULL IT monday.. Remember lets go with the shrapnel line.. That word in a story always works well. We have used it in the past with school shootings and the public bought it hook line and sinker.. Shrapnel is a wonderful word.. Now lets. PULL IT











WKYC Channel 3 @WKYCChannel3

https://youtu.be/t7PT0wxS2Lk?t=4562





Ohio Train derailment: 'controlled release' amid explosion concerns in Columbia County