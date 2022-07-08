X22 REPORT Ep. 2818b - The [DS] Just Blinked, News Is About To Unlock, Power Returning To The People

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2818b - July 7, 2022

The [DS] Just Blinked, News Is About To Unlock, Power Returning To The People

The [DS] is losing on all fronts, their entire system is being exposed and destroyed at the same time. Slowly but surely the entire system is being dismantled. The [DS] is struggling to regain the narrative but the white hats continue to bring them down the path of no return. Power is returning to the people are the people are learning how powerful they really are. The [DS] just blinked, news is about to unlock and the they are about to receive more pain.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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