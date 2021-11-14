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Don't Work for Food, Work For God!!
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Still a slave to he system? Still think the only way you can survive is to work for money and food? Think again! If you work for GOD He'll give you everything you need. Where He guides he provides. Where He leads, He meets the needs. Don't you think God is powerful enough to do that? Seek His kingdom first and everything you need will be added unto you.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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