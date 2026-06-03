SHOCKING SHORTAGES SKYROCKET! - From Wheat To Fuel & Meat, Experts Warn Of Major Crisis

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive shortages worldwide from the Strait of Hormuz crisis to the droughts and restrictive government mandates as "Energy Lockdowns" are drafted to force people into a digital ration based system.





Wheat prices are about to skyrocket to due historic shortages and that is going to affect so many other foods on the shelves. Farmers are speaking out saying they're having the "worst wheat crops in decades" which goes all the way back to the 1950s. Similarly, there is a record cattle head shortage going back to 1952 as well. The population of earth was about one eighth back then of what it is today.





Potato prices are exploding higher than ever before and sulfuric acid is in a deficit.





Experts like Jeff Currie are warning that this is much worse than people are making it out to be. In the coming couple of months, people will see the largest damaging effects of this international shortage yet, from engine oil to food and gas prices. Not to mention manufactured water shortages from data centers.





As Currie points out, most have no idea the magnitude of this problem because they aren't out dealing with bushels of wheat or working with refineries daily.





Meanwhile, according to Chris Martenson, the world will have to function on the same amount of oil it had in 2010. When we consider the inflation adjusted basis, this means the economy would have to shrink by 50%. This is equal to the Great Depression. The difference is that now most people are far more dependent than in 1929.





With the Iran War continuing and new breaking news of attacks between Iran, the United States, Kuwait and Bahrain, this is only going to escalate.





Add in already existing energy lockdown mandates that would force you inside, eating ration food and restricted from traveling anywhere, then add in the issue of the Lone Star Tick and meat allergies with Alpha Gal Syndrome, then add in the lab grown meat being pushed forward as a replacement, it couldn't be more obvious that we are walking lockstep into the new digital ration system, utilizing these manufactured crises as an "excuse."





Prepare yourselves!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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