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Banned Video: California Dr Interview; Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi
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106 views • May 01, 2020
On April 24th, two Bakersfield doctors, Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, help a press conference questioning the California's stay-at-home order.
Erickson and Massihi said their facilities have tested over 5,200 patients for the coronavirus throughout the county, making up for over half of all testing in Kern. According to their data, the death rate of the coronavirus is similar in prevalence to the flu.
"Now that we have the facts," said Dr. Erickson. "It's time to get back to work."
Erickson and Massihi said their facilities have tested over 5,200 patients for the coronavirus throughout the county, making up for over half of all testing in Kern. According to their data, the death rate of the coronavirus is similar in prevalence to the flu.
"Now that we have the facts," said Dr. Erickson. "It's time to get back to work."
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