MODEL SUFFERS MODERNA VAX HELL NIGHTMARE

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle Reveals She Suffered 'Scary Painful' Seizure on Music Video Set - “This is scary to do,” Delilah explained in a November 2021 Instagram video. “Basically, in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. … And after the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever. That’s when everything kind of started. I didn’t realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body. Basically [it] flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn’t know I had. It was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was horrible.”
She didn't know she had it because the poison injections gave it to her. https://www.yahooDOTcom/entertainment/lisa-rinna-daughter-delilah-belle-120958827.html