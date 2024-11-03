The End of Carbon-Based Life Forms...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this brief video, Saratoga Ocean describes the globalist agenda to replace all biological organic life on the planet with synthetic, silicone-based 'life'--cyborgs powered by Artificial Intelligence. The testimony of globalist Yuval Noah Harari is highlighted as he ascribes newly found god-like abilities to himself and his companions. The arrogant audacity of these psychopaths to oppose the Creator and His Creation is staggering...