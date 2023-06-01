Welcome To Proverbs Club.Noble Wife Is Prepared For Her Marriage.

Proverbs 31:25 (NIV).

25) She is clothed with strength and dignity;

she can laugh at the days to come.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A wife of noble character has the qualities required

to confidently enhance her marriage.

https://pc1.tiny.us/ykd77kb5

