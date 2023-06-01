Welcome To Proverbs Club.Noble Wife Is Prepared For Her Marriage.
Proverbs 31:25 (NIV).
25) She is clothed with strength and dignity;
she can laugh at the days to come.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A wife of noble character has the qualities required
to confidently enhance her marriage.
