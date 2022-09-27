WION Climate Tracker: Scholz government faces legal action over air pollution levels

WION
Sep 26, 2022 A group of German residents are suing their government over dangerously high air pollution levels. They claim their right to breathe clean and healthy air is being violated and that the government is failing to protect their health.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33dsGREmDxI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.