WION Climate Tracker: Scholz government faces legal action over air pollution levels
Published 2 months ago |
 Sep 26, 2022 A group of German residents are suing their government over dangerously high air pollution levels. They claim their right to breathe clean and healthy air is being violated and that the government is failing to protect their health.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33dsGREmDxI

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsair pollutionlawsuitgovernmentgermanybreathetoxic airwion

