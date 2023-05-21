Test All Things, Ep 1 - Undividing Dane County

Dane County, WI, promotes itself as a friendly and tolerant place. Yet division reigns supreme here. However you identify politically, step out of line, and you're likely to be attacked, depersonalized and told you're "not a good neighbor." How do we go about infusing real relationship and neighborliness into a county that desperately needs it? In this brief, introductory episode, host Aletheia discusses a simple way to establish meaningful dialogue and relationship by asking honest, friendly questions.

