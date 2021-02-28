🔴URGENT!!🔴 Do NOT Get JABBED Until You See THIS!!system," a "program," an "app," and the "Software of Life," (see this for proof from their own website: link) is INSIDIOUS and downright EVIL. Share this video with everybody you can.This is a reporting system through which ANYBODY submit adverse reactions; not just heath care professionals. There is a disclaimer at the beginning you should read. Also, if you want more information on each case, you can click on the blue "VAERS ID" number in the left hand column. It has been reported that "LESS THAN ONE PERCENT" of adverse reactions are reported. That alone should give anyone, at the very least, serious pause!Here are all the links I talked about in the video:Moderna site:VAERS:CDC: