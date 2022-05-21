Pro Fighter killed by VAXX induced "MASSIVE HEART ATTACK"

BARRINGTON PATTERSON.T J Patterson @Traceyj ayp_At 6am this morning my beloved husband had a massive heart attack @OFFICIALWMAS worked for over an hour to save him unfortunately it wasn't to be our hearts are broken8:24 AM • Mar 22, 2022###It is definitely not normal for so many mainly young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. Many of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause.It wasn’t intentional, but those are ominous numbers in the headline. 2 to the 10th power and 666 dead athletes.The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.FULL STORY:RIP Bluenose! KROMirrored - Boot Camp