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Bombshell Pentagon Docs Confirm Fauci Secretly Developed Covid-19, Sought Permission to Release It - Banned-video
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110 views • January 12, 2022
Thanks Project Veritas and your whistle blowers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zgoENmeddA&;ab_channel=ProjectVeritas
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61ddb30deb995c694b1b0b67
Project Veritas released documents Monday night which appear to contradict NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s sworn testimony regarding gain of function research.
Follow Alex Jones on Gettr Follow Banned.Video on Gettr Save up to 50% on our hottest items during the New Year Super Special today!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zgoENmeddA&;ab_channel=ProjectVeritas
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61ddb30deb995c694b1b0b67
Project Veritas released documents Monday night which appear to contradict NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s sworn testimony regarding gain of function research.
Follow Alex Jones on Gettr Follow Banned.Video on Gettr Save up to 50% on our hottest items during the New Year Super Special today!
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