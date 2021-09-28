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FDA Hearing: Dr.Jessica Rose-Viral Immunologist-Computational Biologist-1000x Vaccine Injuries
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260 views • September 28, 2021
Dr. Jessica Rose spoke at the recent FDA Hearing regarding booster shots. She is both a Viral Immunologist and a Computational Biologist.
She explains using charts that the vaccine ADVERSE EVENTS in 2021 are up over 1000-times compared to all previous years of vaccine, and 2021 is not even over yet.
Her testimony was most likely instrumental in the FDA panel not recommending the vaccine booster for the general population at this time.
She explains using charts that the vaccine ADVERSE EVENTS in 2021 are up over 1000-times compared to all previous years of vaccine, and 2021 is not even over yet.
Her testimony was most likely instrumental in the FDA panel not recommending the vaccine booster for the general population at this time.
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