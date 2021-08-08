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Thomas Campbell - The Science Behind the Akashic Records
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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12 views • August 08, 2021
Greatfull thanks for this video go to, Tom Campbell

Tom Campbell here -- If you find something of significant value in our videos, please consider supporting their production through our Patreon account -- or through a one-time donation…...the links are in the description below...thank you! Enjoy the Video. **

Within the concept of Tom Campbell's MBT theory of virtual reality (consciousness at the root) is a necessary feature that serves the purpose of recording and calculating information he calls the Data Bases.

The ancient mystics know this concept as the Akashic records. Their understanding, for the most part, is that this is a complete record of everything in our history. Mostly, some still believe the old science philosophy that all time exists at once.

Tom is one of those uniquely qualified individuals who can not only access the records and teach how it is done, but one who has done decades of research and repeatable science experiments that provides evidence of the nature of each data base and how they work.

IOUC Individuated unit of consciousness
FWAU Free will awareness unit (that part of our consciousness assigned to our avatar)
LCS Larger consciousness system of which we are a part


https://www.facebook.com/TestingSimul...

http://mbtevents.com New MBT Online Immersives
and binaural beats

Interview: Donna Aveni
Editing: Keith Warner

LINKS
https://www.Patreon.com/mybigtoe Patreon
https://bit.ly/39lwhen One time donation link thru PayPal (no PayPal account required)

https://my-big-TOE.com Tom's website
https://mbtevents.com Tom’s events, online events, programs, and binaural beats.

https://twitter.com/TomCampbell_MBT Twitter
https://www.instagram.com/tomcampbellmbt Instagram

https://CUSAC.org 501 c 3 Center for the Unification of Science and Consciousness

** WHY PATREON NOW: Tom Campbell here...I and MBT Events hope you liked this video -- we now have well over a thousand hours of free video on this user-friendly ad-free YouTube channel. Though these videos are free to our viewers, they represent many thousands of hours in production and editing, and many thousands of dollars invested in video and audio equipment along with the required computers, and software to store and process the raw video into finished products. So far, all of this content has been funded directly out of our own pockets. Be assured, we will always continue to do what we can -- it is our life, our purpose -- a labor of love that we will continue to pursue as best we can. However, those pockets are not as deep as they used to be, thus, we are now seeking to augment our resources with support from our viewers. If you find something of significant value in our videos, please consider supporting their production through our newly created Patreon account -- or through a one-time donation…...the links are in the description above...thank you, Tom.

Tom’s advice on any subject is from his own experience and experiments and is his opinion on what worked well for him. Healing, remote viewing, out of body travel, and such are to be treated as exercises in consciousness and in no way are to be a substitute for professional medical or counseling treatment, nor intended to treat, diagnose, or cure any disease.

In response to the many concerns that we have received regarding the disruptive comments on this channel, we are working to remedy the situation. Comments containing constructive criticism or differing viewpoints are perfectly acceptable so long as they are carried out in a respectful manner. Political statements and other unrelated posts to this video will be considered spam.
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