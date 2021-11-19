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Serious Talk (See How To Work It Out In 30 Seconds)
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21 views • November 19, 2021
Jesus tells us how to work out our problems, and it would change the world very quickly if we would put it into practice.
See more here: https://bit.ly/2WgrnwS
See more here: https://bit.ly/2WgrnwS
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