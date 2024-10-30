Finally! The Russian Defense Ministry officially announced the liberation of Selidovo, which was liberated by the Russian Armed Forces yesterday, on October 29, 2024. Today October 30, the Defense Ministry also published a new video, about how the city of Selidovo was liberated, this large city in Donetsk, was deep in enemy territory, but now Russian troops have advanced into its streets without hindrance. And what is gratifying, these areas appeared with very minimal damage to infrastructure. It's time for the Ukrainian flag to be lowered, and the banner of victory to be raised all over the city, including the hoisting of the Russian flag at Korotchenko Mine, which was liberated as in the footage. This is another important milestone in the current collapse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the capture of Selidovo as a reality that has already happened!

How the Russian military liberated the city, how it happened quickly! Russian assault detachments from the 15th and 30th Motorized Rifle Brigades of the Central Group of Forces, entered the city under the cover of an armored group. They took up key positions on commanding heights on the outskirts, entered the tree line in their area of responsibility and eliminated the enemy with the support of reinforcements. At the same time, UAV crews attacked Kiev's infantry and military materiel. Thus, the assault detachments advanced. As a result, the soldiers of the Central Group of Forces took key positions to dominate the heights on the outskirts of the city, so that the assault troops managed to wipe out Selidovo from Ukrainian formations. Ukraine lost up to 515 soldiers, one armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles and one 122mm D-30 howitzer.

It's not about the city was taken very quickly by the standards of the war, but Selidovo is really considered a symbol of the helplessness of Zelensky together with the Western collective to stop the Russian military machine, although they tried to do it. It is worth understanding how difficult the situation was for Kiev when Russian troops had liberated such a key city as Selidovo, and even the sweeping of the northwestern part of the city continued until the Central Group of Forces continued to advance towards Pokrovsk.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





