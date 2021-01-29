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Vaccine Safety - The Fear of Living as a Powerplay
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280 views • January 29, 2021
Judy Mikovitz Explosive Interview With Earth United & A Warrior Calls\July 29th, 2020 - December 12th, 2020
Debunked, discredited and ridiculed by special interests, but never refuted on factual data or disproven on information.
March 29th, 2011 - Vaccine-Virus induced blood supply contamination exposed by research and government-industry response in false allegations of misconduct to obscure government-industry liability regarding medical induced injury.
The parallels to the medical tyranny agenda 2020-2030.
Debunked, discredited and ridiculed by special interests, but never refuted on factual data or disproven on information.
March 29th, 2011 - Vaccine-Virus induced blood supply contamination exposed by research and government-industry response in false allegations of misconduct to obscure government-industry liability regarding medical induced injury.
The parallels to the medical tyranny agenda 2020-2030.
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